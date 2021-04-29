The Kyrgyz Border Guard Service accused Tajikistan of attacking three border posts, 24.kg reports.

“At about 5 pm, the Tajik side opened fire at the Kapchigai, Min-Bulak, Dostuk border posts, as well as at the Kozhogar and Bulak-Bashi border posts. As a result of the mortar attack, the building of the Dostuk frontier post was set on fire, ”Bishkek said.

In response, a detachment of special forces of the Kyrgyz border guards seized the Tajik outpost “Khoja Allo”. Additional forces and assets are being pulled together on both sides along the entire perimeter of the border.

The conflict on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan began the day before over a water distribution point. The law enforcement agencies of the two countries accuse each other of starting the shooting. One resident of Kyrgyzstan was killed, another 16 were injured. The Tajik authorities said that nine of their citizens were injured and two were wounded by gunshot.

Tanks and infantry fighting vehicles began to move to the border of the two republics.