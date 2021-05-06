Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov ordered to modernize the Golovnoy water intake on the border with Tajikistan, in the area of ​​which an armed conflict took place at the end of April, reports TASS with reference to the press service of the head of state.

The Kyrgyz leader announced his decision during his visit to the Batken region, where the building is located. He also asked local residents not to succumb to provocations from Tajikistan and promised to ensure their safety from pogroms and hostilities.

“I will direct special efforts to support Batken oblast. We will not allow anyone to claim Kyrgyz lands, ”Japarov said.

On April 29, on the disputed section of the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, in the area of ​​the Golovnoy water distribution point, fighting began, which escalated into pogroms of the Kyrgyz population. The reason for the start of the conflict was the installation by the Tajik side of a video surveillance camera near the structure.

Dushanbe has not yet provided official statistics on victims. Bishkek reports that the number of victims of the conflict has increased to 149, the number of deaths – up to 34. In turn, the General Prosecutor’s Office of Tajikistan opened a criminal case on the conduct of an aggressive war against a group of military personnel and citizens of Kyrgyzstan.