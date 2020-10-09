President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov ordered the introduction of a state of emergency in the capital of the republic of Bishkek. It is reported by TASS…

As part of the state of emergency, troops will enter the city. Deputy Interior Minister Almazbek Orozaliev has been appointed commandant of the capital.

The decree also provides for permission to impose a curfew, a special regime for the entry and exit of citizens, and to restrict their movement around the city. The authorities will be able to ban the holding of rallies and expel public order violators from Bishkek.

Parliamentary elections were held in Kyrgyzstan on October 4. Of the 16 participating parties, four have overcome the electoral barrier. The official voting results sparked massive protests from residents. The demonstrators seized the parliament building and the president’s office, and released former head of state Almazbek Atambayev and other politicians from the jail.

The CEC declared the election results invalid. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov has resigned. The leaders of the opposition parties created a Coordination Council and nominated former deputy Sadyr Japarov, who had been released from the colony, to the post of head of government. On October 6, at an emergency meeting, the parliament approved his candidacy, but a number of oppositionists did not agree with this appointment and created their own coordinating council.