The Kyrgyz parliament has launched a procedure for impeachment of the president, reports RIA News with reference to the deputy from the opposition party “Ata-Meken” Kanybek Imanaliev.

According to him, some of the parliamentarians signed the corresponding document. “There is a very complicated procedure, but we can say that it has been launched,” the deputy said.

After the parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan, in which four parties won, rallies of those who disagree with the voting results began. The protests turned into riots. Thus, protesters seized the White House building and rammed the gates of the State Committee for National Security with trucks. In addition, they released former president of the country Atambayev and ex-prime minister Isakov from prison.

Later, the republic’s CEC declared the election results invalid. However, the riots did not subside. According to the latest data, more than 900 people were injured in them.

On October 7, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced that he was holding personal talks with representatives of various political forces. Also, the head of the republic said that he was ready to take all possible actions “to get out of the current political deadlock.”

Earlier, he expressed confidence that the goal of the organizers of the protests is to usurp power.