Deputy of parliament Duishon Torokulov was detained in Kyrgyzstan on suspicion of corruption, reports Interfax…

According to the State Committee for National Security of the country, the suspect was detained in the city of Osh. Other details are not provided.

A deputy from the Bir Bol party, Torokulov, was detained for two months.

Earlier, the State Committee for National Security said that it checks all officials, deputies, ministers. “If their life does not correspond to what is indicated in the declarations, then they will be punished,” said the head of the department, Kamchybek Tashiev.