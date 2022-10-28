In Kyrgyzstan, the media staged a protest against the pressure of the country’s authorities on freedom of speech

On Friday, October 28, several Kyrgyz media staged a protest action, thus speaking out against the pressure of the Kyrgyz authorities on freedom of speech. This is reported TASS.

As a protest, a number of media outlets, including the 24.kg agency and the Cactus Media portal, from 9:00 to 12:00 (from 6:00 to 9:00 Moscow time) suspended news release.

In this way, the journalists decided to protest against the decision of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan, which blocked the website of Radio Azattyk for two months. (a division of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, recognized in Russia as a foreign media agent) for spreading false information.

In March, Roskomnadzor blocked the Radio Liberty website on the basis of Article 15.3 of the Federal Law “On Information, Information Technologies and Information Protection.” It regulates the procedure for blocking information resources that contain calls for riots, extremism or participation in illegal mass events.

Later, the court fined Radio Liberty tens of millions of rubles for refusing to remove content banned in Russia, and in August began bankruptcy proceedings for the organization.