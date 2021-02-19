The Second Western District Military Court sentenced Kyrgyz citizen Talant Onurov to seven years in prison for promoting terrorism and preparing a terrorist attack in Moscow. On Friday, February 19, reports press service the metropolitan prosecutor’s office.

“He was convicted of committing three crimes under Part 2 of Art. 205.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (propaganda of terrorism using the information and telecommunication network “Internet”) and crimes under Part 1 of Art. 30, part 1 of Art. 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (preparation for a terrorist act), ”the department specified.

The convict will serve the first three years of his term in prison, and another four years in a maximum security penal colony.

In addition, by a court decision, Onurov was deprived of the right to engage in activities related to the administration of sites for electronic and information and telecommunication networks for four years, writes “Gazeta.ru“.

It is noted that at the moment the verdict has not yet entered into legal force

The investigation established that Onurov arrived in Russia in the fall of 2019 to commit a terrorist attack. In Moscow, the attacker was looking for accomplices in the crime and studied the relevant materials in order to realize his plan.

Onurov, suspected of preparing the terrorist attack, was detained on November 5, 2019 in Moscow. The man pleaded guilty to preparing the terrorist attack and was arrested. Later, the press secretary of the Kyrgyz Embassy in Russia, Gulbarchyn Bayimbetova, confirmed that the suspect was a citizen of the republic.