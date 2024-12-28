Nick Kyrgios returns to the circuit this week in Brisbane after a year and a half away from tennis, and he does so with all the artillery loaded. The controversial Australian player has described the positive results of the WTA and ATP numbers ones, Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner, as “disgusting” for his sport: “Two number 1s accused of doping is disgusting for our sport. “It’s a horrible image,” he said in statements reported by the AFP agency.

Kyrgios, who in Brisbane will play in doubles with Novak Djokovic, critically analyzed the sanction against Sinner, who tested positive for clostebol on two occasions in March 2024. The Italian said it was due to accidental contamination due to a used cream by his physiotherapist, a version that the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) accepted as good, determining that the Italian “did not commit any fault or negligence.”

“If you really believe that this is how the substance entered his body…” Kyrgios said, casting doubt on Sinner’s version. «He failed two anti-doping tests carried out at different times. It wasn’t one after the other, they were done at different times. If he did nothing wrong, why were his prize money and ATP points withdrawn? “Obviously, they found something wrong with that.”

And he continued to lament the image of his sport: «The integrity of tennis right now, and everyone knows it but no one says it, is horrible. It’s really horrible and not right. I know there are people who don’t like me talking about things, being honest about things. As a child, I grew up playing tennis, I enjoyed the competition and playing. “I can be emotional or throw a racket, but that’s nothing compared to cheating and taking performance-enhancing drugs.”









Months later, in August, it was Iga Swiatek, first racket on the women’s circuit, who tested positive for trimetazidine, a heart medication included on the list of doping products. In her case, she was sanctioned for a month after the ITIA also assessed that her positive was unintentional.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed the decision about Sinner to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which will have to make a decision throughout 2025, while it has not yet assessed Swiatek’s positive result.

“I just think doping has been handled in a horrible way in our sport,” Kyrgios said in closing.

The Australian, one of the most controversial characters on the circuit, played his last tournament in June 2023, hampered by a wrist injury.