After a few months in the shade, away from the spotlight on a clay-court tour he hates (he hasn’t competed this year since the Australian Open), Nick Kyrgios is back in the news with some inflammatory statements. The Australian, despite not enjoying top seed status at Wimbledon, is always one of the toughest tennis players to beat on grass. So much so, that according to his criteria, nobody wants to face him in the first rounds of the London Grand Slam.

“Wimbledon is an event I never want to miss. I can’t wait to play at my best, like a couple of years ago, I can’t have high expectations. But I know that nobody wants to play against me in the first round. Right now I think I can exceed 50% of the men’s team on this surface, without too much preparation “, Kyrgios stated during his first pre-tournament press conference.

In said first round, the oceanic will be measured with the French Ugo Humbert, with whom the face to face is matched (1-1). A premiere that doesn’t seem to worry him at all, like the tournament in general: “I don’t want to sound arrogant, but This for me is a vacation, I’m going to the Bahamas (where you have a residence) after Wimbledon and then I’ll play the cement season in America. I have played three tournaments in a year and a half and I play with Humbert in the first round and it is already the most interesting match. It’s fun. I don’t feel compelled to play, but I know a lot of people want to see me play. No one has forced me. It is a decision that I have made. “For the good and the bad, genius and figure …