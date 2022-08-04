Washington (AFP)

Australian Kyrgios qualified for the round of 16 of the Washington Tennis Tournament, which is held on hard courts, after defeating American Tommy Paul 6-3, 6-4, while Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz was eliminated by losing to Finland’s Emil Rosovori 6-4, 7-6.

Kyrgios, who reached the Wimbledon final three weeks ago, before losing to Serbian Novak Djokovic in the final, won in an hour and 25 minutes in hot and humid conditions.

The Australian will face another American player in the next round, Riley Opelka.

Hurkács, one of the top contenders for the Olympic title, was eliminated by the 46th-ranked Rosovori in the world after the latter won 6-4, 7-6.

Rosovori will face Sweden’s Michael Ymir in the next round, after the latter beat Russian Aslan Karatsev 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, and after he also eliminated British veteran Andy Murray in the first round.

Eighth-seeded American Taylor Fritz qualified, beating Australian Alexei Popirin 6-4, 6-3.

Among the women, Romanian Simona Halep bid farewell to the tournament after withdrawing due to illness, while she was late 5-7 and 0-2 against Russian Anna Kalinskaya.

American Jessica Pegola, the defending champion and also ranked first, was eliminated from the second round by Australian Daria Savile 7-5, 6-4.