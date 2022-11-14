Running up, like the horses at the Palio di Siena. And in fact Nick Kyrgios horse (crazy) is. And he proved it once more in these Nitto ATP Finals, arriving just under 12 hours before entering the field. At the presentation of the teams, the good Thanasi Kokkinakis with platinum hair had introduced himself. A little embarrassed, like the only one without a girlfriend at a dinner for couples. Up until the end, it was feared that Nick would not show up, abandoning Thanasi on the altar of the ATP Finals.