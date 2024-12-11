Nick Kyrgios He is ready to return to the field after a long break due to injuries and has already begun to heat up the atmosphere with his controversial statements. After recently taking on Sinner and his doping case, the Australian has put himself above Djokovic, Federer, Nadal and Murray in “Tennis IQ”.

The Australian spoke about this in his statements offered to the podcast Let’s Trot, where he assured that his intelligence on the court is greater than that of the four great tennis players who elevated the sport to another dimension.

“I have played against the ‘Big 4’. I have a tennis IQ higher than Djokovic, Federer, Nadal and Murray“said, without hesitation, the man who has not appeared in an official match since June 2023 due to a long recovery process.

“I don’t know if anyone in the history of tennis has reached the Wimbledon final without a coach. So when it comes to IQ, I would choose myself“added a player who does not have any major title and who does not surpass either Murray, Nadal or Federer in victories. He only surpasses Djokovic by 2-1.