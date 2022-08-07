The Australian, a recent finalist at Wimbledon, beats the Japanese Nishioka in the final. He hadn’t won a tournament since 2019, when he triumphed right in the American capital
2022 is the year of rebirth for Nick Kyrgios. The talented Australian, recently defeated by Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, won the Washington tournament by beating the Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4 6-3 in the final.
Kyrgios hadn’t won a tournament since 2019, when he triumphed right in Washington: for Nick this is the seventh ATP title in his career.
August 8 – 01:04
