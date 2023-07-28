Friday, July 28, 2023, 6:28 p.m.



The Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has proposed an exhibition match to the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz next year in Murcia, when he recovers from the injury that has kept him away from the courts for much of the 2023 season.

«Alcaraz is a sure force, I would have liked to see how I would have fared last year when I was healthy and playing out of the spotlight. Carlos Alcaraz, what do you think about doing an exhibition in your city next year?” Kyrgios posted on his “Instagram” account.

In addition to challenging Alcaraz, the tennis player from Canberra remembered Rafa Nadal, who, in addition to placing him as his greatest rival, along with the Swiss Stanislas Wawrinka and the Greek Stefanos Tsisitpas, hopes that he will be back on the circuit next year. “It will be better when Nadal and I are back,” he posted.