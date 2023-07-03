“I tried to do everything possible, I worked like never before to prepare for Wimbledon. I have never served so well, I can beat anyone, but…”. There is precisely that “but” to ruin everything. Because Nick Kyrgios will not be at Wimbledon due to a wrist ligament problem.

His forfeit was made official in the evening. Nothing to do for the finalist of the last edition who in this 2023 has only played one match so far, the one he lost clearly in two sets against Yibing Wu in Stuttgart. First the leg problem and now the wrist for the Australian who has to give up on the most famous grass tournament after doing everything to be there.