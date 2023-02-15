After the improbable “bromance” with Tsitsipas and the rapprochement with Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios would like a new partner to go wild with, and this time he has chosen Holger Rune. In fact, the 19-year-old Dane, number 8 in the world, is very often on the lips of the Wimbledon 2022 finalist, struggling with the recovery of a knee injury that caused him to miss the Australian Open.

Nick had said a few weeks ago that he even wanted to be Rune’s coach, now he would also like to play in doubles (who knows what Kokkinakis thinks about it…) and let him “melt a little”. Holger is a very fun guy to watch on the pitch, you can tell he loves this sport and he has a great work ethic,” Kyrgios said in an interview with Danish newspaper BT. But I have the feeling that he is a person who needs to relax a bit, have more fun on the pitch and express his personality at full speed. I think I could help him a lot there, I have a feeling he would do a lot better in his career if he could relax more and think about some things that aren’t just tennis. “Holger has incredible potential and I think he could win several titles of the great slam during his career. I’m convinced we would have a lot of fun playing doubles together. I’m ready, so it’s up to him to tell me when…”.