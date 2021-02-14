Kymco presents the first professional urban vehicle, unique on the market for its high load capacity thanks to its two powerful grills. It is the Agility Carry 50, the first Kymco cargo moped that is characterized by its great robustness, Highest possible load capacity with the most efficient motor, both in consumption and emissions, in a comfortable and easily customizable design, and at a very competitive price of 1,999 euros. In addition, the user could extend the standard warranty by two more years for only 77 euros, and finance maintenance and repairs for free.

With this model, delivery professionals in exclusively urban environments are offered a scooter with the lowest displacement and a maximum load: 2 racks for 25 kg. Specifically, the user can transport 5 kilos in the front, unique in the market, and 20 kilos in the rear, which is especially solid (it is anchored to the chassis from several points). Both racks are spacious and have two side extensions that allow you to secure the load in multiple ways.

It is a comfortable model with exclusive specifications for the Spanish user. The handlebar height is lowered, exclusively in the Spanish version. It has 12 ”wheels, with 120/70 front and 130/70 rear tires. Its tank is 6 liters and its filler neck is at the rear, easily accessible.