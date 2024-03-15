The draw for the quarterfinals of the 2023/24 Champions League left great crosses: possibly the most attractive is the one between Manchester City and Real Madrid, but it is clear that the duel between Barcelona and PSG will also be a worthy one to follow closely.
Kyllian Mbappé is playing his last season with the club from the French capital and it is more than likely that his next club will be Real Madirid. Partly for that reason, he is very excited about the tie he will play against Barcelona.
In February 2021, Barcelona and PSG met in the round of 16 of the Champions League.
The first leg was played at the Camp Nou and will forever be remembered as one of the great nights in Mbappé's career: the French striker drove the culé defense crazy by scoring a hat-trick.
The final result would be 4 to 1 for the French, which practically left the tie.
A month later, the second leg was played in France. The match was tied 1-1, with goals from Mbappé and Messi, who would later miss a penalty.
Although Barcelona played a good game, they never worried PSG, who played with the calm that the first leg gave them.
Mbappe's goals against Barcelona:
|
DATE
|
COMPETENCE
|
INSTANCE
|
RESULT
|
GOALS
|
FEBRUARY 2021
|
UCL
|
EIGHTH
|
4-1
|
3
|
MARCH 2021
|
UCL
|
EIGHTH
|
1-1
|
1
|
TOTAL
|
4
