listenKylie Minogue (55) has one of the biggest hits of her career 36 years after her debut as a singer. At least, abroad. There will be Padam padam praised as ‘perfect pop song’ and the hit of the pride month that ends Friday. You never hear it in the Netherlands, but here we may also turn into ‘zombies’ after today.

You know you have a hit like even a serious newspaper like The Guardian speaks of apadam-ic‘, or a ‘padam-demie’, a hit that infects every listener. Even if that listener is Kamala Harris: the Vice President of the United States recently danced on camera to the song, which was released on May 18.

The New York Times cautiously speaks of a classic, especially among the lhbti + community. He embraces the song, which recently also went viral on TikTok and whose clip has been viewed more than 8.6 million times. The power: the song is about nothing at all and therefore means all the more, writes The Guardian.

You can dance to it, sing along and especially escape along, for example in the club. Now that the rights of LGBTI+ people are under pressure and there are concerns about their safety after violent incidents, the value of this cannot be underestimated. Watch Kamala Harris dance to Padam padam, read below. See also Lewandowski locks up 3 investigations into Lula from the extinct Lava Jato and Zelotes - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

‘All gays have a button’

The song is sexy too. How refreshing it is to hear a 55-year-old woman sing about picking up a hot man to take home, writes music journalist Laura Snapes in The Guardian. It’s about celebrating yourself and your sexuality, writes Vogue. Journalist Emma Specter (29) thinks she’s too old to be at the front of pride parties, but feels just as proud when she goes wild on the track at home.

Padam padam – the sound of a beating heart, copied from a song by Edith Piaf from 1951 – has become a ‘household name’, writes music journalist Louis Staples in Harper’s Bazaar. Especially among gay men. “It’s like Kylie has implanted buttons in the heads of all gay people that get pushed when they Padam padam hear it for the first time,” said a DJ The New York Times. “Now we are all her Padamzombies.” Padam padam has even been mentioned in the British Parliament. Read below the tweet



Our apologies See also Weather | A heat wave is coming to Europe, night frosts are expected in Southern Finland Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

“Dragon of a Song”

The song is “Kylie Minogue at her peak,” writes Harper’s Bazaar. In a sometimes sexist music industry, 55 is old quickly, but Kylie reaches all ages with this song. But not in the Netherlands. ‘Why doesn’t any hetero know this and it’s been going fast with this song among gays worldwide for weeks?!’ wrote NOS newsreader Matijn Nijhuis on Twitter. NPO Radio 2 DJ Jeroen Kijk in de Vegte agreed.

Indeed: in the Netherlands you hardly ever hear the song and place 20 in the Tipparade, a kind of possible preliminary stage of the Top 40, is everything that Padam padam has achieved. Qmusic DJ Domien Verschuuren understands that. “I think it’s a dragon of unprecedented proportions,” he tweeted. ‘Pure kitsch that seems to have flown straight out of 2010.’

But, he said, it’s not about what he thinks. It is now up to the listeners, both at Qmusic and at Radio 538. There they can give the song a future in the sections ‘repeat or not’ and ‘make it or crack’. For now it is Padam padam rehearsed and made and the Netherlands may also be waiting for a zombiePadam-demie. See also In a competition to get closer to the African continent, Antony Blinken arrived in South Africa

Watch the clip of Padam padam:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all our Show & Entertainment videos here: