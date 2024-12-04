Kylie Minogue, headliner at BBK Live in 2025 along with Pulp and Raye

The Australian singer Kylie Minogue is the headliner of the BBK Live that will be held in Bilbao from July 10 to 12, 2025, as announced by the organization this Wednesday. She will be accompanied in the most prominent part of the poster by the British band Pulp and the singer, also British, Raye. Bad Gyal, Nathy Peluso and Carolina Durante, among others, will also be in Kobetamendi.

“Kylie Minogue, an undisputed figure of global pop, leads the bill with her acclaimed album ‘Tension II’, a show that will include hits like ‘Padam Padam’ and classics that have defined her three decades of career,” explains the organizers of the event. festival. And they add: “In this first wave of names, three pillars of electronics stand out: Orbital, pioneers in the 90s for redefining electronic live music with their fusion of genres, BICEP with its new show CHROMA (AV DJ set), a sensory experience that transforms the stage with its unique audiovisual vision and The Blessed Madonna presenting WE STILL BELIEVE, a celebration of ‘queer’ culture‘ and the community spirit of house music.”

As announced by the festival organization this Wednesday, the exclusive pre-sale for attendees of previous editions will be open from this Thursday, December 5, at 10:00 am. Sales to the general public will open on December 11 at noon, although it is also possible to sign up for a waiting list enabled on the festival’s official website and have the possibility of purchasing tickets from December 9.