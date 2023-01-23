United States.- About to turn his first year of age, the world knows Aire Websterthe son of the businesswoman Kylie Jenner and the rapper Travis Scott, touching everyone, but at the same time surprising, because their decisions have taken everyone by surprise.

Through her social networks, the American businesswoman shared the first photos of his eleven-month-old son, who has decided to name ‘Aire’causing a great revolution, since it is the first time that he shows it and reveals how he has named it.

As expected, the reactions to the name of Kylie Jenner’s youngest son have not been long in coming on the Internet, where many are not sure that they like the name at allhowever, others are amazed, highlighting the originality of the owner of Kylie Cosmetics.

Internet users have highlighted that Aire is the perfect name for Kylie’s sonalthough they continue to question whether it is in Spanish, because if so, it would follow the custom of the famous 25-year-old to name her children in relation to nature, such is the case of stormy.

Before making yourself known the official name of Kylie’s son and Travis Scott had a provisional name before the world, which was Wolf, but that suddenly changed the days that was confirmed by the influencer herself through her social networks, explaining that the name did not feel right with her son, so that it took some time for him to refer to the subject and almost a year for him to confirm which was the one that was definitively given to him.