American TV star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner showed candid photos and delighted fans. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The 26-year-old celebrity photographed herself inside the car. In the posted frames, she poses for the camera in tight black leggings and a sporty crop top, showing off her toned body. You can also see that her face is wearing makeup in nude tones, and her hair is pulled back into a messy bun.

Fans appreciated the businesswoman's appearance in the comments under the post, which received more than three million likes. “What a beautiful woman”, “Pretty woman!”, “Incredible figure”, “Fire”, “Has Timothy already appreciated it?” – they wrote.

Previously, subscribers suspected Kylie Jenner of extreme weight loss because of new photos. Then the celebrity took part in an advertising shoot. In the photos posted, she appeared in tracksuits of various colors. In addition, she posed in crop tops and a hoodie with her naked body.