Kris Jenner gave her daughter Kylie a Hermès Birkin bag for six million rubles

American model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner showed a gift to her mother, TV star Kris Jenner, which the latter presented to her daughter in honor of her birthday. The corresponding video appeared in her TikTok.

The posted video was recorded on a yacht during the unpacking of gifts. The 25-year-old celebrity allowed her daughter Stormi and niece Chicago to open the orange box with the logo of the French luxury brand Hermès. Inside was a rare Birkin bag made of leather in three colors – brick, orange and beige.

It is known that only three copies of this model were produced by the fashion house. The cost of the accessory is 100 thousand dollars (about six million rubles).

In July, Kylie Jenner was scolded on the net for a short flight on a personal jet. It is known that Jenner followed from the city of Camarillo to Van Nuys, located in California. Travel time was 17 minutes, according to preliminary calculations, this distance could be covered by car in 45 minutes. Netizens criticized Jenner in the comments, accusing her of being wasteful and polluting the environment.