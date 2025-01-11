Last Sunday, Kylie Jenner once again became the center of attention when they once again accompanied Timothée Chalamet to the Golden Globes (red carpet where they confirmed their relationship a year earlier) with a spectacular Versace design with a lot of history.

It was a silver ‘strass’ dress, chain mail type, which belonged to the spring 1999 collection from the Italian firm. It was designed with a very plunging neckline, flower details on the sides and a completely open back. This piece became one of the most special in the Versace archive when, the same year of its creationworn by Elizabeth Hurley at the CFDA Awards dinner accompanied by Hugh Grant.

As expected, the ‘influencer’ was one of the best dressed at the gala without needing to pose on the red carpet nor go through the ‘photocall’, accompanying only his partner without wanting to be the center of attention, since the actor was nominated in one of the categories.

Kylie Jenner ‘busts’ a historic dress

However, the controversy did not take long to arrive and, just like what happened with her sister, Kim Kardashian, 3 years ago at the MET Gala, she also They have accused her of tearing a historical dress when wearing it during the party.

Kylie Jenner accused of ripping archival Versace dress @paramountplus/Mujer.es

In a photo in which Kylie is seen sitting next to Elle and Dakota Fanning, you can see a tear in side seam of dress at the height of the buttock, broken which, both in the previous images and in those uploaded by the ‘influencer’ herself to her Instagram account, we can see was not there.

It seems like the Kardashian family is getting a strange taste for breaking down historical dresses. As we mentioned before, Kim ruined the iconic dress with whom Marilyn Monroe sang Happy Birthday to President Kennedy, losing some of the glass and tearing the fabric, as he had trouble getting the zipper up.

In these cases, fashion brands usually make a loan contract which details the conditions, which may include the a clause in case of damage of the garment, especially when they are very valuable dresses, whether monetary or historically. On other occasions, brands also they have insurance that cover possible damages, but, in any case, this does not always exempt from liability.





