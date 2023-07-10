Fans ridiculed TV star Kylie Jenner for a photo in a bikini with the words “it doesn’t happen”

Fans ridiculed American TV star Kylie Jenner was ridiculed online for a new photo with the words "it does not happen." The corresponding publication and comments appeared on her Instagram page.

The 25-year-old celebrity shared a picture in which she poses by the pool in a green bikini. Her image is complemented by gold bracelets, pendants around her neck and a necklace at her waist. In addition, the entrepreneur did make-up in nude shades, and let her hair down.

Fans drew attention to Jenner’s disproportionate physique, which they began to write about in the comments under the post, which scored more than five million likes. “The body seems fake: a big butt and a thin waist, it doesn’t happen in reality”, “I wonder if she recognizes herself when she looks in the mirror?”, “The photos are beautiful, but this is the merit of photo editors, not Kylie herself”, “Stop to get involved in photoshop”, “It’s time to accept yourself a long time ago,” they said.

In May, Kylie Jenner was accused of stealing the style of popular model Sofia Richie. The celebrity posted a picture in which she poses in an atypical outfit for herself – a white maxi dress of the luxury brand Bottega Veneta. Subscribers criticized Jenner’s new post because, in their opinion, she imitates Richie.