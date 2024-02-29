American TV star Kylie Jenner shared an explicit photo with subscribers. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

In the photo posted in her story, the 26-year-old entrepreneur captured herself in the mirror. Thus, the celebrity showed off her toned figure in a black tracksuit, consisting of tight leggings and a bra that partially exposed her chest.

It is clear that she used a minimal amount of makeup, applying nude lipstick to her lips. In addition, the businesswoman styled her hair in voluminous curls.

Earlier, netizens ridiculed Kylie Jenner's new clothing collection. Then they noticed photos of the TV star from a shoot for her fashion brand Khy. In the photos posted, she appeared in tight dresses in black, white and beige colors.