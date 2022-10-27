Guadalajara Jalisco. – Every day less to go until Halloween and if something we know is that we can be inspired by the famous If what we want is to excel in that costume party that we look forward to and what better thanto socialite, Kylie Jennerwho, besides being pretty, is extrovert enough to be an icon of the time.

It is enough to remember what revolutionized social networks when in the middle of this year it was presented together with HaileyBieber, both dressed as Elphabathe green witch from the play “Wicked” and this is just a sample.

The member of the Kardashian dynasty enjoys these parties so here we leave you a taste of the ideas you have had to highlight in costumes and boy has he succeeded, choosing original outfits.

The little Mermaid: Kylie was ahead of the time, well, now that Ariel, the protagonist of the story of The Little Mermaid, is in fashion, with her next premiere on the big screen with her live-action movie, it is now a trend, however, she captivated in his costume since 2019.

Barbie: If you are Kyle Jenner, dressing up as the most famous blonde in the history of toys can be an option and she took it in the Halloween 2018with a striking pink, her long hair and even inside a box, I think it was not unreasonable to play with dolls again.

Fairy: In 2019, the fairy look in a tight dress of shiny fabrics and a pair of fairy wings was the only thing she needed to stand out and remind us of Stormi’s mom, an outfit that we still haven’t forgotten.

Marily Monroe: For 2019, she uncovered herself with three outfits and we would not know how to choose between the little mermaid, a fairy or the former diva of Hollywood cinema from the first half of the 20th century, a woman she recognizes as an inspiration for her family.

Christina Aguilera: In 2016 the famous showed us her taste for the singer Christina Aguilera and that day she got the identical clothes of the pop diva and managed to impress with their resemblance, even in hairstyle.