businesswoman Kylie Jenner He experienced a terrible moment last weekend after a stalker approached his mansion and knocked on his door. The youngest of clan kardashian did not stay calm and obtained a permanent restraining order against the man.

Kylie Jenner took legal action against stalker. Photo: Twitter / Complex Pop Culture

Why would Kylie Jenner have made this decision?

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Kylie Jenner would have obtained a 5-year restraining order for Jrue Mesgan, who allegedly tried to approach the businesswoman repeatedly.

The TMZ portal contacted certain police sources, who indicated that a man was arrested after approaching the millionaire’s house in Los Angeles last Sunday, December 26.

The outlet also reported that a security guard saw the man and called the police. Although Jenner had already taken action against the subject, he continued to approach her home continuously in recent months.

Finally, E! News confirmed that Jrue Mesgan was arrested on a misdemeanor charge and is being held on $20,000 bond.

Jrue Mesgan entered the property of Kylie Jenner. Photo: TMZ

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that Kylie Jenner’s safety has been compromised. Earlier this year, a 23-year-old armed man approached her home.

On this occasion, the fanatic intended to reach the property of the businesswoman. Therefore, he jumped the bars outside and knocked on the door. However, his surprise was great when he realized that he had mistaken the property.

Ultimately, he was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing.