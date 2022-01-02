The businesswoman Kylie jenner He left a reflection message on his social networks minutes before the New Year. The sister of the Kardashian clan is waiting for her second child with Travis Scott and not only this news surprised her loyal followers, but the tragedy in which her partner was involved, in the Astroworld Festival, where there were nine dead and more than 300 people injured.

Through her Instagram account, Kylie shared a black and white photograph showing her advanced state of pregnancy. Then, the businesswoman reappeared in the middle of the difficult situation that rapper Travis Scott is going through.

Kylie reflected on what she lived in 2021

Kendall Jenner’s younger sister said goodbye to 2021 and said she will never forget everything she lived through throughout this time. In addition, he mentioned that he will pray for his followers so that they have a year of much love.

The youngest of the Kardashian clan, Kylie Jenner said goodbye to 2021 with a thoughtful message. Photo: Capture / Instagram

“As 2022 approaches, I have been reflecting on this past year and the blessings it brought, but also the many heartaches it had. I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made in my life. I pray that this new year is filled with much love for all of you and I hope that you all remain safe and sound during this time, ”reads her recent post.

For his part, the father of his daughter, Travis Scott, also reappeared on Instagram and shared a short message. “Always love”, with a heart emoji.

Kylie Jenner defends Travis Scott for what happened at Astroworld concert: “We are broken”

Through her Instagram stories, Kylie Jenner did not hesitate to defend her partner after the tragedy at the Astroworld festival. She assured that they found out the magnitude of what happened hours later.

“Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers go out to all who lost their lives, were injured, or affected in any way by the events of yesterday. I want to make it clear that we were not aware of any deaths until the news came out after the show and in no world would I have continued filming or acting, “wrote the founder of Kyliecosmetics.