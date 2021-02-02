Kylie Jenner commemorated her firstborn’s third birthday with a moving social media post. This February 1, the girl turned one more year of life and her mother dedicated a message to her in Instagram.

The 23-year-old businesswoman released images that portrayed some passages in the little girl’s life and was nostalgic for the passage of time, especially now that her daughter is more independent.

“Thank you God for sending me this little soul. I’m crying because I can’t stop time It’s the little things I will miss about you, like your sweet voice and our long talks. Seeing you discover everything for the first time has been the best part of the last few years, ”he wrote.

In the same way, she assured that she was excited to witness his growth, the result of her relationship with the rapper. Travis Scott.

“I’m excited to see you become the special girl that I know you will be and all the wonderful things that I know you will do. Happy birthday, my eternal baby ”, he concluded on Instagram.

Kylie jenner

The post quickly became popular on the platform and amassed more than 9,000,000 ‘likes’ and almost 40,000 comments. Many of the users expressed their curiosity about the celebration that Kylie Jenner had prepared for this event.

However, the influencer said that all her plans were canceled due to the outbreak of coronavirus that has affected various parts of the United States.

“The party was canceled for obvious reasons, but I wanted to celebrate it at home anyway. We will have a costume party with all of her cousins ​​and my family, which will be just as wonderful. I can’t wait to show you, ”he detailed.

