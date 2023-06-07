Kylie Jenner boasted a Rolex watch for 3.3 million rubles five-year-old daughter Stormi

American TV star Kylie Jenner boasted a luxurious watch for her five-year-old daughter Stormi. She published the corresponding video on her page in TikTok.

A celebrity filmed a video in which she unpacked a $4,500 Bottega Veneta luxury bag (365,000 rubles). In the posted frames, the model in a white crop top sits in a car, showing the audience her personal belongings, among which was a gold watch of the Day-Date model of the Rolex jewelry brand.

“Stormi’s everyday watch that used to be mine. She wore them for her birthday and decided to stop wearing them after that,” Jenner explained in the post. It is known that the price of the mentioned jewelry is 40 thousand dollars (3.3 million rubles).

In February 2019, Kylie Jenner also gave her then one-year-old daughter Stormi a diamond necklace. The footage posted on the network shows how the girl runs around the apartment in black clothes, black and white Nike sneakers, and on her neck is a massive jewelry studded with precious stones.