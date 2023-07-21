american businesswoman Kylie Jenner faces a new controversy after the premiere of the penultimate chapter of the third season of the reality show ‘The Kardashians’, where she spoke about beauty standards and the perception that people have about her.

Kylie surprised everyone by maintaining that never in her life has she undergone a plastic surgery to change his face, contrary to what many believe and speak after his appearance drastically changed in 2015.

The youngest member of the clan Kardashian-Jenner He explained that he has never undergone surgery on his face, however, like everyone, he has his fixes to look better, something he is not afraid to talk about when the subject is on the table.

“One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was an insecure kid, and I had a lot of surgery to change my whole face, which is false. I’ve only had fillers.”Kylie revealed.

Kylie Jenner assures that she has NEVER had plastic surgery as many say

Kylie Jenner has been criticized for years due to the change in appearance that she went through during her teenage years towards adulthood, a topic of conversation that remains current, although she has managed to ignore it and put it aside, seeking to focus only on the positive.

Following his recent statements, he has been accused of being a “false” and promote unattainable figures and appearances to young women. Until now, Kylie Jenner He has not commented on the comments after the release of the latest episode of the family reality show.

