The summer of 2023 has been presented as a wave of breakups, separations and divorces. But, when it is about to end, a surprise couple has appeared that has breathed a certain hope among so many broken hearts. It is formed by the businesswoman Kylie Jenner, the younger sister of the Kardashian saga, and the actor Timothée Chalamet. For months the media and networks have been talking about a possible relationship between them, but their profiles, for the majority, did not quite match. She, who just turned 26, is a classic Los Angeles celebrity, famous from her cradle, mother of two children with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she has an intermittent relationship. He, 27, from New York and focused on his film career, is much more discreet, and is only known for a relationship that ended three years ago with also actress Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. But on Monday night they showed that her chemistry is clear and they did not hesitate to make it public.

The couple was caught embracing, kissing and with great complicity during the concert that Beyoncé gave at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles, to which she has led her world tour Renaissance. A multitude of celebrities such as Pedro Pascal, Selena Gomez, Adele, Zendaya, Kelly Rowland, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington, Meghan Markle and the sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian along with their daughters have been seen singing the songs of the Texan these days. But Show Monday was a special day because the singer was turning 42 years old. And it was precisely in that show that the new couple was seen without any doubt.

Chalamet and Jenner were on the track and there they danced together and embraced and in full view of the whole world, as can be seen in a video that the celebrity portal has published exclusively TMZ. In it, it does not seem that the couple knows that they are being recorded, but they are not hiding either.

For months the American press has been talking about a possible relationship between the young Kardashian —Kylie is the daughter of Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce, and Kris Jenner, and therefore the sister of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Robert Kardashian and of the supermodel Kendall Jenner— and the interpreter of Dune or Little women. Their relationship was then much more discreet, and already in April the photographers captured the car of the rich cosmetics businesswoman parked at the door of the actor’s house, while in July they went together to the same Mexican restaurant, each in their own car, and ordered takeout separately, but at the same time.

Kylie Jenner lives in Los Angeles, where in addition to being the protagonist of the eccentric reality show family has founded a cosmetic empire thanks to its eponymous makeup line, which it sold to the Coty group three and a half years ago and not without controversy for 600 million dollars. There she raises her two children, a girl named Stormy, five years old, and a boy first named Wolf (Lobo) and finally Aire, a year and a half. Both were born from her back and forth relationship with rapper Travis Scott, with whom her romance reportedly ended last April.

For his part, Chalamet lives between the two coasts of the United States. He frequently works in Hollywood, but was born and raised in New York, the son of a former dancer turned real estate agent and a Unicef ​​worker of French origin, specifically from Le Chambon-sur-Lignon, a town in the Haute-Loire where the young spent seasons. He started his career at the age of 14 with small roles in series, but his big leap came from 2017, with Lady Bird and especially with Call Me By Your Name. Since then he has not stopped, becoming one of the most sought-after faces on the screen thanks to his work with Greta Gerwig, Denis Villeneuve and Woody Allen, among others, but also off screen, due to the expectations he generates on each red carpet. what steps His next big role will be that of Willy Wonka in a new adaptation of the famous tale of the eccentric chocolatier.