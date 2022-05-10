Kylian Mbappe has been in Madrid since yesterday, as Cadena Cope reported, taking advantage of a few days off that the PSG players have. The French player has been seen in a restaurant near the Santiago Bernabéu with Achraf Hakimi, formerly of Real Madrid.
This news arrived yesterday and after the latest rumors about the player, if he had renewed or not, if Madrid already had him closed, social networks exploded. Mbappe is one of the most mediatic players today, and every move he makes will echo on the networks.
Although many assume that the signing for Real Madrid is assured, the truth is that nothing will happen until PSG finishes the season. The French club ends its season on May 21, a week before Real Madrid plays the Champions League final in Paris, so the announcement would surely not be made until after the final had been played.
The little information about the signing of the striker is not something that should surprise people, because Florentino Pérez always acts in the same way with the signings. Just as there is no guaranteed information about the signing of Mbappe, nothing is known about the possible casualties for next season. Marcelo, Isco, Bale, etc. They are with one foot out of Madrid, but nothing has been communicated yet. In the case of Rudiger, if it weren’t for Tuchel confirming that the center-back is leaving Chelsea at the end of the season, the information would be the same as there is about Mbappe.
