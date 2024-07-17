After seven years at PSG, Kylian Mbappé The Blues captain will take his first steps at the Santiago Bernabéu in a few weeks. In the meantime, find out how much the French star’s salary at Real Madrid compares to what he earned at PSG.
Kylian Mbappé finally made his appearance at the Santiago-Bernabéu this Tuesday, July 16. After seven years under the Parisian colors in Ligue 1, the football star lit up all of Spain and founded Real Madrid.
The French national team striker passed his medical, gave his first words to the public and then spoke at a press conference. Now, let’s talk a bit about numbers and find out how much the Frenchman’s salary at Real Madrid compares to what he was earning at Paris Saint-Germain.
|
CLUB
|
SALARY
|
ANNUAL CONTRACT (GROSS)
|
REAL MADRID
|
5 YEARS (UNTIL 2029)
|
31.2M EUROS (64M BONUS + IMAGE RIGHTS)
|
PSG
|
7 YEARS (2017-2024)
|
72 M
Fountain: Capology
One thing is certain: now he will only be thinking about the athlete! And this is excellent news, as the Real Madrid season will resume very soon for Kylian Mbappé and his new teammates.
The French striker will undoubtedly try to lift the only major title he is still missing: the Champions League.
