Arms crossed, face without emotions, almost with a certain arrogance. Kylian Mbappé’s dazzling goals have made his signature celebration iconic, but it originally belonged to his brother Ethan.
During a FIFA match, Kylian’s younger brother scored a goal and celebrated with a pair of crossed arms. After basking in glory (virtually), Ethan suggested his older brother replicate the celebration at a real-life game.
The first time Mbappé used this celebration was in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals against Borussia Dortmund playing with Monaco in 2017. To Ethan’s delight, Kylian scored and celebrated it like that, but it was done tell his brother about the celebration later: “Now I’ve stolen it from you, it’s mine!”
Six years later, any player in the world can make Mbappé score a goal virtually. This is due to the fact that it has been included in the game and the very high rating that the Frenchman has before the new release of the video game, which has been renamed EA Sports FC 24.
Here’s how Mbappé’s ratings and stats compare to some of the best players on the planet football:
Kylian Mbappé’s rating and statistics at EA Sports FC 24:
|
CATEGORY
|
RATING
|
OVERALL
|
91
|
RHYTHM
|
97
|
SHOT
|
90
|
PASSES
|
80
|
DODGE
|
92
|
DEFENDING
|
36
|
PHYSICAL
|
78
|
WEAK LEG
|
4/5 STARS
|
MOVEMENTS
|
5/5 STARS
No player, male or female, in EA FC24 is rated higher than Mbappé. The statistic that stands out about the Frenchman is his amazing pace of 97, which is a very valuable quality within the game itself.
Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash took on Mbappé’s France during the 2022 World Cup with Poland and described how the winger “burned his legs” with all his speed.
Obviously, he is the player with the best rating of PSG, he also occupies a prominent place in shots (90) and dribbling (92) in terms of the game total.
Despite racking up 22 assists since the summer of 2021 (a figure only surpassed by two Ligue 1 players at the moment), Mbappé only has an 80 passing rating.
Rating and statistics in Erling Haaland’s EA Sports FC 24
|
CATEGORY
|
RATING
|
OVERALL
|
91
|
RHYTHM
|
89
|
SHOT
|
93
|
PASSES
|
66
|
DODGE
|
80
|
DEFENDING
|
Four. Five
|
PHYSICAL
|
88
|
WEAK LEG
|
3/5 STARS
|
MOVEMENTS
|
3/5 STARS
Manchester City’s Norwegian striker has been announced as Mbappé’s counterpart in a desperate fight to recreate the football rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. EA Sports has done nothing to end this boring comparison by giving Haaland the same overall rating as Mbappé.
Manchester City teammate and treble winner Kevin De Bruyne is the other male player with an overall score of 91 while Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas is the highest ranked player as she also has a score of 91.
The only major statistic that exceeds Haaland’s total rating is his shot (93). The prolific striker became the first player in 92 years to score at least 50 goals in all competitions for an English club during an astonishing debut campaign with the Manchester sky blue team.
After a hugely impressive season, both individually and collectively, it’s no surprise that the 23-year-old saw an increase in rating as he had an 88 last year.
Rating and statistics of Lionel Messi at EA Sports FC 24
|
CATEGORY
|
RATING
|
OVERALL
|
90
|
RHYTHM
|
80
|
SHOT
|
87
|
PASSES
|
90
|
DODGE
|
94
|
DEFENDING
|
33
|
PHYSICAL
|
64
|
WEAK LEG
|
4/5 STARS
|
MOVEMENTS
|
4/5 STARS
LAFC’s Giorgio Chiellini was the MLS player with the highest rating in FIFA 23 with an overall rating of 84. A year later, the Argentine comfortably tops that list with a rating of 90.
The 36-year-old defied all age limits with a series of displays to lead Argentina to their first world title since 1986 at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Messi scored in 6 of his country’s 7 matches, including 2 in an exciting final.
This may be the slowest version of Messi in the video game as his pace has dropped back into the 80s, but he can still boast impressive ratings in shooting (87), passing (90) and particularly dribbling (94). Of the 24 highest-rated players in sport this year, Messi is the one who has achieved the most throughout his career.
Ratings and statistics on Kylian Mbappé’s EA Sports FC 24 compared to those of Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi:
|
CATEGORY
|
MESSI’S RATING
|
HAALAND RATING
|
MBAPPE RATING
|
OVERALL
|
90
|
91
|
91
|
RHYTHM
|
80
|
89
|
97
|
SHOT
|
87
|
93
|
90
|
HAPPENS
|
90
|
66
|
80
|
DODGE
|
94
|
80
|
92
|
DEFENDING
|
33
|
Four. Five
|
36
|
PHYSICAL
|
64
|
88
|
78
|
WEAK LEG
|
4/5 STARS
|
3/5 STARS
|
5/5 STARS
|
MOVEMENTS
|
4/5 STARS
|
3/5 STARS
|
5/5 STARS
When is the full EA Sports FC 24 ratings list revealed?
EA Sports released some ratings and statistics for some male and female players on September 11.
Fans (and players), who are eager to know the most important ratings in the world of football, will have to wait until Friday, September 15.
Other news about EA Sports FC 24:
