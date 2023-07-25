Al Hilal, one of four Saudi clubs owned by the country’s Public Investment Fund, have submitted a monstrous £259m offer to sign Mbappé this summer.
PSG, who are willing to sell their star for a fee before his contract expires in 2024, have agreed to this proposal and the decision is now on Mbappe’s side. If the superstar agrees, she’ll become the highest-paid athlete on the planet by a ridiculous margin.
As well as the £259m Al Hilal would give PSG, they are also offering Mbappé a year’s salary worth a staggering £604m.
Mbappe’s proposed salary may dwarf Benzema’s at Al Ittihad, but the Frenchman won’t exactly be short of cash in Saudi Arabia.
The contemporary Real Madrid icon signed a three-year deal worth £172.77m a year earlier this summer. Benzema had previously earned less than £17.5m a year at Real before making the switch, but he is currently not the highest-paid footballer in the world.
Ronaldo’s arrival at Al Nassr at the end of 2022 started a chain of events that culminated in Al Hilal’s crazy salary offer to Mbappe.
The global megastar couldn’t quite help his team to the league title last season, but it’s understandable that Al Nassr still offered him a monstrous salary.
Ronaldo once again became the highest-paid sportsman on the planet by signing his contract with the Saudi club. The Portuguese international reportedly earns £177.1 million a year with Al Nassr. Still, Mbappé would earn almost four times that amount if he opted for a company in the Middle East.
