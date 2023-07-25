PSG, who are willing to sell their star for a fee before his contract expires in 2024, have agreed to this proposal and the decision is now on Mbappe’s side. If the superstar agrees, she’ll become the highest-paid athlete on the planet by a ridiculous margin.

Ronaldo once again became the highest-paid sportsman on the planet by signing his contract with the Saudi club. The Portuguese international reportedly earns £177.1 million a year with Al Nassr. Still, Mbappé would earn almost four times that amount if he opted for a company in the Middle East.