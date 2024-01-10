Kylian Mbappé must inform PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi about his future within the framework of an agreement with the French champions, 90min understands.
Mbappé's contract with PSG expires at the end of the 2023/24 season, but he and his team have insisted that he has not yet decided whether to stay at the Parc des Princes or leave in the European summer.
90min reported last week that PSG were relaxed about the situation as they would not be left out of money even if the striker left on a free transfer due to a legal agreement that could allow him to return up to €80 million in bonuses. Having opted not to activate a one-year extension on his contract until 2025 last summer, Mbappé has already waived a €40 million loyalty bonus.
A report of Foot Mercato Earlier this week he claimed that Mbappé had agreed to join Real Madrid, but the player's entourage refuted this suggestion in a statement to RMC Sport .
90min understands that Mbappé has promised PSG boss Al-Khelaifi that he will be the first person to find out about his decision, and has not yet chosen his destination for next season.
The Frenchman is also determined to compete in the French Olympic Games and PSG accepted this as part of the existing agreement with the player. As Olympic football begins on July 24 and ends on August 10, there is no guarantee that Real Madrid would allow Mbappé to compete.
By playing at Euro 2024 and the Olympic Games, taking into account training camps and the rest needed afterwards, the forward would essentially be unavailable to play for any club for virtually all of June, July and much of August, which would not It is ideal if you are trying to reach an agreement. in a new team and environment.
Meanwhile, Al-Khelaifi publicly discussed Mbappé's future on Tuesday, reiterating his desire for the French international to sign a new deal with PSG.
“Of course I want Kylian to stay, that's for sure,” Al-Khelaifi told Rothen s'enflamme .
“He is the best player in the world and the best club for Kylian is Paris. It is in the center of everything.”
