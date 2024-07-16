Five years ago, before the pandemic confined the planet and Madrid renovated the Bernabéu, the club opened the stadium for the last time to present a player. It was for Eden Hazard, still a promising footballer at the time, a white hope for whom the club paid 120 million euros. However, that day in June, a significant part of the 50,000 fans who responded to the call used the occasion to ask for the signing of Kylian Mbappé. What has happened between the Frenchman and the club in this five-year period is almost unfathomable (and without the almost), but yes, the new Chamartín, with some 75,000 people inside, received this Tuesday at midday the great desired, with the number nine, after years of attempts, comings and goings, backtracking and a thousand speculations that fueled the industry.

“I knew that my destiny was to sign for Madrid. It was the only option. I had many offers from other clubs and I always said the same thing: when I left Paris, it was Madrid,” explained the 25-year-old striker, dressed in a black suit and white shirt. And he did not want to say much more about the eternal transfer process. Neither when he made the final decision nor what happened in the past that prevented the signing from being finalised. “I was close two years ago, three years ago… It is part of the life of a footballer,” he said to the group of journalists who had access to the press room (many others were left out). He did reveal, however, that among the seduction manoeuvres to sign for Madrid were the messages from Vinicius (he did the same with Bellingham), who joined his already Real Madrid teammates from the French national team to try to convince him.

Despite the lack of specifics when it came to offering details, the exhausting journey of this signing was still in the air as he said he felt “privileged” and kept kissing the badge in front of the crowd that filled the Bernabéu. “You are here because you wanted to. Only your willpower has been able to overcome all adversity. Thank you for making an effort that many cannot even imagine,” Florentino Pérez told him on stage.

French striker Kylian Mbappé steps onto the Santiago Bernabéu pitch for the first time as a Real Madrid player on Tuesday. Alvaro Garcia The French striker was presented in a Real Madrid stadium packed with members and fans. Alvaro Garcia Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez greets fans upon arrival at the presentation of the French striker. Alvaro Garcia Kylian Mbappé poses for photographers at the Bernabéu. Ballesteros (EFE) Zinedine Zidane greets his compatriot Mbappé. Alvaro Garcia The president of Real Madrid during Mbappé’s presentation to the Real Madrid fans. Alvaro Garcia Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, raises the hand of the new white star. Alvaro Garcia Mbappé poses with Real Madrid’s European trophies. Alvaro Garcia Mbappé poses with Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez and former Real Madrid players Zidane and Pirri during his presentation at the Santiago Bernabéu. Alvaro Garcia Mbappé points to the Real Madrid crest during his presentation. Alvaro Garcia Mbappé kisses the Real Madrid crest. Alvaro Garcia Hundreds of fans fill the stands of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid to attend Mbappé’s presentation. crossbowmen (EFE) Mbappé greets fans during his presentation at the Santiago Bernabéu. Alvaro Garcia A happy Mbappé during his presentation at the Santiago Bernabéu. Alvaro Garcia Real Madrid fans fight for the ball thrown by Mbappé. Alvaro Garcia Mbappé greets the fans at the Santiago Bernabéu. Alvaro Garcia The Real Madrid crest crowns its new star. Juan Medina (REUTERS) Mbappé at the Bernabeu. Alvaro Garcia

“Today my dream has come true, I am a happy boy,” replied the player, who then appeared in the press room with a model of the stadium (not renovated) that his family gave him when he was eight years old. “I want to thank the president. Many things have happened, but thank you. And to all the people who worked so that I was here. I know it was difficult, but we won and I am here,” added the forward, who was also received by the honorary president, José Martínez. Pirri, and Zinedine Zidane, who invited him to Valdebebas one day in December 2012. The beginning of a relationship that has taken time to take shape. “One, two, three, hala Madrid!”, Mbappé concluded in front of the crowd, just like Cristiano Ronaldo (his “idol”) in 2009, while he kept kissing the crest.

Kylian Mbappé wanted to talk more about the future than about the past, and about his necessary adaptation to the team. He did not stop referring to it again and again. “I come with humility and ambition. The priority is to adapt to the group. I want to do that as soon as possible. I don’t want to score a goal and go home. I will score a goal, for sure, but I want to adapt. I know the players, but not their movements, what passes they like, if someone has a movement like mine I have to adapt. I also want to get to know them as people. I hope to be up to the level of the club,” said the Frenchman, always in almost perfect Spanish.

In the morning, during his visit to Valdebebas, he had shared a few minutes with Carlo Ancelotti, although he assured that he did not discuss at that time the position that awaits him on the field or tactical matters. “I will play where the coach tells me. I can play in the three attacking positions, like at PSG, Monaco and the French national team. Where I am going to play is a detail for the journalists, not for me,” he tried to close on a question that will be talked about, at least, at the start. Another more immediate question to be decided is whether he should undergo surgery on his nose after breaking it in the opening of the Euro Cup. “I am in contact with the coach. staff doctor. They will give me the information,” he concluded.

Madrid introduced Mbappé, but the day began with Madrid introducing themselves to Mbappé. On stage, the Frenchman was faced with 15 European Cups, on the video scoreboards he was reminded that the team had won six in the last 10 years, on the screens images of the 15 Champions Leagues were shown and the countdown of the event started from 15. It went something like this: Kylian, you come here with 15. With you we hope for more“He’s coming to help us keep winning,” said Florentino Pérez to the crowd waiting for the new idol.

Once the pandemic was over and the stadium was ready, Madrid regained its Show of the presentations. And no one better, or more sought after, than Mbappé to place him in the centre of the showcase. The fantasy that gave rise to years of noise around his possible signing became a reality. “A historic act,” the Real Madrid president congratulated himself. In the north end, Mbappé’s stage; and in the south, a metal arch for the next four Karol G. concerts. Football and leisure under the closed roof of the old Chamartín.

