Kylian Mbappé stated during the training session open to the public held at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium in the Ciudad Deportiva, that The goal of the Real Madrid squad is to win the Spanish Super Cup which will be held during January, as well as the achievement of the League and the Champions.

“We cannot end the year better than surrounded by the fans. It is very good to feel their love and connection to face the second part of the season. The goal is to be stronger and happier in 2025. When you play for Real Madrid you have to compete for all the titles and give happiness to the fans. We want to write our history in the great history of Real Madrid. Now the Super Cup is coming and we will work to get it. We also want the League and the Champions. We will compete in all the championships,” he commented.

Like Mbappé, other players from the white team made statements to the microphones of the Real Madrid TV during the session, like Vinícius: “It is a very important day for us and for the fans on the last day of the year. These things give us very good energy. I am very happy for the recognition of the fanswhich give us the strength we need. I hope we are in our best version to bring joy to the fans.”

“It’s very nice to be with the fans, to see us train, sign their shirts and take pictures with them. I am very proud to be captain and it is something unique. You can’t ask for more after this year. We have won many titles and we must continue so that 2025 is similar,” said Luka Modric.





Fourthly, Thibaut Courtois said: “It is great for the fans to see us training and that we can also get closer to them. We want to meet the challenges that lie ahead. After a year of trophies, we want to start 2025 well and achieve several victories before the Spanish Super Cup. “The League and the Champions League are also important and we want to win every trophy.”