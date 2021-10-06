Since the recent words of Kylian Mbappé, the Spanish sports press was jubilant and no longer saw any obstacle between the French star of PSG and Real Madrid. But that was before Mbappé’s mother said.

” Bombazo from Mbappé’s mother about the extension “For AS,” Mbappé’s mother drops a bomb “For Marca,” Discussions to extend at PSG are going well “For Sport,” Mbappé’s mother hunts Real Madrid player “For Mundo Deportivo, this Wednesday evening, the Spanish sports media are in the headlines on the words of Fayza Lamari, the mother of Kylian Mbappé in Le Parisien. By declaring that the negotiations for an extension of the French world champion at Paris Saint-Germain were underway, and that it was going well, Kylian Mbappé’s mother knew full well that it was going to set the Casa Blanca on fire, and this is obviously the case.

Fayza Lamari: “Four years ago, Real Madrid were more attractive than PSG and we chose PSG. This summer, Kylian Mbappé decided on Real Madrid because he wanted to realize his dream and be at the beginning of history. ” pic.twitter.com/2mxQvqHdqV – Real Madrid Universe (@Real_Univers) October 6, 2021

Even El Chiringuito has launched a special on Twitch to deal with what is considered in Spain to be an incredible thunderclap. Because it is an understatement to say that since the interviews given by Kylian Mbappé to L’Equipe and RMC we had put the champagne in the fridge in the offices of Real Madrid. The world champion of Paris Saint-Germain had himself let it be known that for almost two months, the subject of an extension was no longer relevant between him and Leonardo. At the start of the last year of his contract with PSG, all that was missing was the ” here we go »By Fabrizio Romano according to the Spanish media.

“In ten years, I want to play for the best team in the world. If it’s PSG, I might stay here forever ”. Mbappé, 18 years old. pic.twitter.com/eBJgLZ6OfX – Artorito (@ArtoritoPSG) October 4, 2021

Mbappé and his mother are on fire at Real Madrid

An often well-informed Marca journalist, Pablo Polo is ultimately not that surprised by Fayza Lamari’s comments about the possible extension of his son with the vice-champion of France, even if the timing is still astounding. ” These statements from Mbappé’s mother confirm what Marca already stressed on Monday, namely that the player has not closed any doors for his future despite his statements (…) Qatar has not lost hope of reaching an agreement with the footballer “Says Pablo Polo, who is not sure of anything about the future of Kylian Mbappé at Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid.

🚨 ATENCIÓN 🚨 🐢🇫🇷 Estamos viendo ahora la ENTREVISTA de la MADRE de MBAPPÉ in Le Parisen in DIRECTO. 💣No te pierdas este BOMBAZO https://t.co/uy59B6bUch pic.twitter.com/98L6qVQ4Np – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) October 6, 2021

However, if Fayza Lamari claims to have had Leonardo on Monday about a possible extension, Real Madrid is still in a corner of the head of Kylian Mbappé as she admitted to the readers of the Parisian. ” 4 years ago, Real Madrid were more attractive than PSG and we chose PSG. This summer, Kylian Mbappé decided on Real Madrid because he wanted to realize his dream and be at the beginning of history. Now if you add to Real Kylian, plus 3 or 4 players in the next 4 years, this team is not the same. Kylian wants to be at the center of a sports project. He needs challenges all the time », Specifies the mother of the tricolor star of Paris Saint-Germain, who admits to understanding the discontent of the supporters of the PSG. The next few months are likely to be hot between Paris and Madrid.