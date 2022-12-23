Dear Santa Claus
I’m Kylian Mbappé, and like every Christmas Eve I’m going to write to you this letter with gifts that I would like me you will bring for Christmas for this coming 2023. The reality is that I have not been a completely good child, I played with the dreams of all madridistas and life has made me see the way after losing the World Cup final.
In this letter I am going to ask you above all for a better future. I just turned 24, and at this age, despite having better records in terms of statistics than Cristiano and Messi at his age, I haven’t won even half of what they had already won. Messi, when he turned 24, already had 4 Ballon d’Ors, 2 Golden Boots and 3 Champions Leagues and for the moment the only thing I have achieved is to shine in France, both in Ligue 1 and in the World Cup with the national team.
My first wish would be to be able to leave PSG this summer. I can’t stand living in that golden prison anymore. The image we saw in the Al-Khelaifi World Cup with Messi has finished kicking me. You don’t know the pressure I had to endure to play this World Cup as a PSG player, even Macron himself would show up at my house as if he were just another friend to try to convince me.
After acknowledging my mistakes, I think it’s time for a change. It’s time to fulfill my dream since I was little, which is to play for Real Madrid to continue the story that my childhood idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, wrote there. As Messi has won the World Cup and is in my team, he has a much better chance of winning the Ballon d’Or, so I would like to ask you to eliminate him in the round of 16 in the Champions League against Bayern Munich in order to force me to leave the club in the summer. club.
Thank you very much Santa Claus
kylian mbappe
