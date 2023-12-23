Dear Santa Claus:
I am Kylian Mbappé, as every year I write you a Christmas letter to ask you for gifts for 2024. This year it is not that I have behaved in the best way, I have been a very bad child, I have played with the dreams of all the madridistas who dreamed of seeing me in white, and it is not the first time I have done it, it is already the second time in two years
In this letter I want to ask you for a better future, I have just turned 25 years old and I am approaching the golden age of the soccer player and although I have better records than the greats in history at my age, I still have some things left to be like them . Although it is already true that I have managed to win a World Cup in 2018 and put in one of the best individual performances that can be remembered in the final of a World Cup by scoring a hat trick in Qatar in the final that we finally lost to Argentina, I still have to achieve glory in European football.
I have had it in my sights on many occasions to win the Champions League final, but I have not managed to lift La Orejona to the skies of Europe. Therefore, my first wish would be to finally win the Champions League with Paris Saint Germain.
Also, this year I would like to win another title with my national team, France, the Euro Cup will be held in Germany in the summer and it would be something magical to be able to win it after they eliminated us on penalties in 2020.
Also, if it wouldn't be too much to ask, I would like to leave Paris Saint Germain once and for all, I think I have already done too many things in the French capital and it is time for a change of scenery. I have already tried to leave France a few times but it has been complicated, I hope that in 2024 all my wishes will come true.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Kylian #Mbappé39s #letter #Santa #Claus #Christmas
Leave a Reply