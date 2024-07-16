The world of football has witnessed one of the most anticipated moves in recent history. Kylian Mbappé, the French prodigy who has dazzled the world with his speed, skills and scoring abilityhas officially signed with the Real Madrid.

According to the criteria of

This transfer marks the beginning of a new chapter in the career of Mbappéwho arrives at the Spanish club with an impressive record of titles, goals and records.

A winning tour

Before your arrival at the Real Madrid, Mbappé amassed an impressive collection of titles and individual achievements. Beginning his professional career in the AS Monaco, where his performance was crucial to winning Ligue 1 in the season 2016/17, Mbappé quickly became a star. His talent caught the attention of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who signed him in 2017 in an agreement valued at 145 million eurosmaking him the second most expensive player in history.

During his time in the PSG, Mbappé won six titles from Ligue 1 (2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2021/22, 2022/23 and 2023/24). He also added to his tally four French Cups (2017/18, 2019/20, 2020/21, 2023/24), two League Cups (2017/18, 2019/20) and three Champions Trophy (2019, 2020, 2023).

Scoring records

Mbappé has not only stood out for his collective titles, but also for his individual achievements. With 256 goals in 308 appearances for the PSG, Mbappé became the the club’s all-time top scorer. In Ligue 1, he was the top scorer for six consecutive seasons, an unprecedented record in the French league. In Champions League, Mbappé has scored 48 goals in 73 appearancesplacing himself among the top scorers in the history of the competition.

On an international level, Mbappé has been equally successful. It has scored 48 goals for the French national team, becoming the third highest scorer in the history of The BluesHe was a key figure in France’s victory in the 2018 World Cupwhere he scored four goals and was the youngest player to score in a World Cup final since Pelé.

Kylian Mbappe Photo:EFE Share

Awards and honours

Mbappé’s achievements are not limited to the titles and goals. His performance on the field has earned him numerous individual awards. He has been named Ligue 1 Player of the Year 1 on five occasions (2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22, 2022/23, 2023/24) and has won the Golden Boot of Ligue 1 six times. He also received the award for Young Player of the World Cup in 2018 and the Boot of Gold of the World Cupl in 2022.

Mbappé has also set several impressive records in the Champions League. Was the youngest player in scoring 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35 and 40 goals in the competition, although some of these records have been surpassed by Erling Haaland. He is also the only player to have won the award for Ligue 1 Player of the Year 1 in five consecutive seasons.

The future of the Frenchman at Real Madrid

Mbappé’s transfer to Real Madrid has been welcomed with great enthusiasm by fans and football experts alike. His arrival at the Spanish club promises to add a new dimension to the team’s attack and continue its legacy of success. With his talent and determination, Mbappé is destined to continue breaking records and winning titles in the Santiago Bernabeu.

The fans of the real Madrid looking forward to seeing Mbappé in action with the white jersey, confident that his presence will be key to regaining dominance in the League and the Champions LeagueAt 25, Mbappé has many years ahead of him to leave an indelible mark on the club’s history.

Daniela Gutierrez Munar

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS