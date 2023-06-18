The future of Kylian Mbappé continues to be a reason for speculation and uncertainty. Although the player has reiterated his intention to stay at PSG until 2024, he has left open the possibility of not renewing his contract for next season. The leaders of the Parisian club have warned that if Mbappé does not exercise the option to extend his contract, they will be forced to sell him this summer to prevent him from leaving for free in June 2024.
In a press conference, Mbappé stated that he only conceives of playing for PSG next season, but his words do not clear up the doubts about what will happen beyond 2024. These ambiguous statements create uncertainty about his future and keep fans on edge and club managers: “Go out for free in 2024? I only conceive of playing for PSG next season. There are many things that happen in a year… and even more so at a club like PSG!”
Last Thursday, Mbappé confirmed that he had sent a letter to PSG announcing his decision not to renew: “The management of the club, a year ago, was informed on July 15, 2022 of my decision not to renew and the sole purpose of the letter was to confirm what had already been said orally previously. However, despite this situation, everything seems to indicate that Mbappé will continue to wear the PSG shirt during the 2023-2024 season.
The French striker, considered one of the most promising young stars in world football, has hinted that anything can happen in a year and even more so at a club like PSG, known for its activity in the transfer market and its ambition to win titles.
The enigma over Mbappé’s future will continue until a final decision is made. Meanwhile, rumors about possible destinations for the talented striker will continue to circulate. PSG will have to carefully assess his situation and consider whether it is necessary to sell him this summer to ensure a financial return before his contract expires.
