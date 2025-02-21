It had already been clear to us that athletes have, not only, a very good relationship with food, but also with restaurantssome to the point of becoming entrepreneurs from the hospitality. Put to telling truths, in our country you eat well, or rather, very well, and visiting the capital is a very good occasion to make a ‘gastro’ route of those that are worth it. Something like that must have thought Real Madrid Mbappé footballerin one of his first visits to Madrid, when he was still a PSG player, to eat in one of Dani García’s restaurants.

Together with the also Achraf footballer, Mbappé was seen at the time coming out of Firewood, one of the cheapest restaurants of the Malaga chef Dani García, but also of the most popular cook.

Eating as soccer players

Taking Dani García’s seal is an insured triumph, and this restaurant was not going to be less. With a most complete letter, located in the HYATT REGENCY HESPERIA HOTELFirewood is considered one of the most revolutionary grills. With prices between 6 and 22 eurosthe letter begins with grilled entrants such as Kebab de Cordero, Mollejas, Carpaccio, Steak Tartar, Bimi or Grilled Avocado.

The highlight of firewood is the yakipinchos or fleshwith prices between 10 and 35 euros, where to try from the Yakipincho de Meatball to the Yakipincho de Wagyu. As a good grill we cannot stop taking a good piece of meat as a pen of Iberian pork, Iberian dam, Wagyu loin, old cow chuletón or ox chuletón.

That he is an grill does not mean that there is no place for him fishsuch as lubina or salmon, with garrisons such as potato puree, mc and cheese, cream spinach, gratin onion or piquillo peppers.

