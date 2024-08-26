Real Madrid beat Real Valladolid at home yesterday (3-0). A match in which Kylian Mbappé, in his debut at the Santiago-Bernabéu, did not shine. The Frenchman’s statements after the match may come as a surprise.
It was a game more than expected in this second round of La Liga. After his debut with Real Madrid against Atalanta, and his debut in the Spanish championship against Mallorca, Kylian Mbappé made his debut this Sunday at the Santiago-Bernabéu wearing the colours of Madrid. And a week after an unconvincing performance in the Balearic Islands, the Frenchman disappointed again with his team’s victory this weekend (3-0). But the number 9 of the White House is thinking above all about his team.
After the match, the forward spoke to the club’s media and returned to the game thinking above all about his teammates. It was a great moment, I’m very happy because I started at the Bernabéu with a victory, we took the three points. It was a great night. The public was great. Thank you all for this moment, for the support for the team and for me. “Kylian Mbappé said after the match. Despite a performance that many have criticised, the Habs prefer to ignore it in order to concentrate on the three points that his new team brings.
After two games, Kylian Mbappé is still chasing his first La Liga goal. The latter could arrive on Thursday. The third matchday of the championship takes place in the middle of the week, and will conclude with Carlo Ancelotti’s men’s trip to the Canary Islands, the opportunity for the former Parisian to finally open his goal account in Spain.
