Sunday, July 23, 2023
Kylian Mbappé would surprise with his new team: millionaire offer distances him from PSG

July 23, 2023
Kylian Mbappé would surprise with his new team: millionaire offer distances him from PSG

Mbappé is not going to continue in Paris. As they press it, the foreign money says ‘present’.

The Saudi Al-Hilal would be willing to pay 200 million euros to take Kylian Mbappéwho is also interested in Chelsea, which has not yet made an offer, according to various French media.

Mbappé, to Cristiano Ronaldo’s league?

Al-Hilal, who plays in the same championship as Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr) and Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad), prepare an offer of 400 million euros in salary for Mbappé for two years.

The world champion in 2018 is between a rock and a hard place after PSG decided not to travel to the Asian tour. Leaving him out of the trip to Japan and South Korea, Nasser Al-Khelaifi has increased the pressure on Mbappé, who has until July 31 to renew until 2025 or leave this summer.

Of course, in exchange for a juicy transfer, since the Parisian club wants to avoid at all costs that its flagship footballer leaves for free in June 2024 and after having paid him the 80 million euros included in the loyalty clause for the 2023-2024 academic year.

According to the French press, the French striker remains firm in his decision to complete the remaining year of his contract (which would mean signing for another team for free in June 2024), although PSG keep him apart.

