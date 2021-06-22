Kylian Mbappé continues without renewing. The Paris Saint-Gernain striker ends his contract in 2022 and, if he does not accept the renewal offer, next summer he could be free. He has neither accepted nor will he accept, at least until the end of the European Championship. He is focused on France and does not want anything or anyone to deconcentrate him from his goal: to be European champion with France. However, behind the scenes, he continues to make moves. As revealed by Daniel Riolo for RMC Sport, the Parisian has requested his departure from PSG. He does not want to continue in the Park of the Princes.
The journalist announced on Radio Monte Carlo that Mbappé “has asked to leave”, but warned that it would not be an easy task, even if PSG allowed him to. The club that wants Mbappé, that is, Real Madrid, must have money to pay PSG and to finance their salary. In the current situation, with the losses of the covid, it is too difficult a task even for Florentino Pérez. However, Riolo’s message has brought to the fore that the forward does intend to leave Paris this summer.
PSG is aware of the footballer’s intentions and, although he has announced in front of the cameras that he will not leave, he must assess his possible departure this summer as the only possibility of financing, as well as the arrival of a forward who is up to the task with the income from the savings card and the possible transfer of Mbappé. So far no one has made any move, but this is football and here everything is possible.
Leave a Reply