It seems that we are close to the end of one of the most important novels of the soccer world in the last six years. And from Germany they assure that Kylian Mbappé would have already chosen his team for next season.

The newspaper 'Bild' from that country has assured that the Frenchman has decided to finally put his adventure in PSG and everything indicates that the Frenchman will sign for Real Madrid, club that has wanted it since he was at Monaco.

The attacker would arrive as free agent to the white box that he will only have to pay his transfer bonus and some bonuses for arriving at Madrid.

Likewise, in Germany they mention that Mbappé wants to compete for the Champions League and sees Madrid as the ideal place to finally achieve the individual and collective goals he wants.

On the other hand, they point out that Kylian and his entourage will ask for land that could reach 70 million euros per campaign, But Madrid had already warned that they were not going to pay an astronomical salary for the player, but rather a salary that fits their needs, which would be 35 millions.

It is worth noting that a few weeks ago, several Spanish and French media outlets, among others, had already warned that the PSG It was not clear to me that Mbappé was going to stay and apparently his departure from the Paris team would materialize.

FOOTBALLRED

